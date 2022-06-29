Barclaycard warns customers about contactless issues with their cards

Barclaycard has sent text messages to customers warning them they could have problems. They say the cards can still be used if people know their pin number.
The message says: ‘You may experience problems using contactless on your Barclaycard - we're sorry about this. If you face issues you can still continue to make purchases using your PIN, mobile device, make payments online and withdraw cash as normal. We are urgently working to fix it. To save you calling us - we'll message you again when it is fixed.’
In the last year, Barclaycard expanded both their client portfolio, their product offering and pierced new verticals. Just in March 2022, UK-based the fintech rolled out two new credit card that offer customers British Airways Avios points for every GBP 1 spent.
In October 2021, Barclaycard Payments extended its relationship with B2B payments platform SAP by integrating its Smartpay gateway into SAP’s Upscale commerce platform. Businesses signed up to SAP Upscale Commerce – a software-as-a-service (SaaS) commerce solution popular with mid-size, direct-to-consumer businesses – to access Barclaycard Smartpay.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions