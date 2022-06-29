Subscribe
News

Barclaycard warns customers about contactless issues with their cards

Wednesday 29 June 2022 15:10 CET | News

Barclaycard customers have been warned about problems encountered during contactless usage of their cards.

Barclaycard has sent text messages to customers warning them they could have problems. They say the cards can still be used if people know their pin number. 

The message says: ‘You may experience problems using contactless on your Barclaycard - we're sorry about this. If you face issues you can still continue to make purchases using your PIN, mobile device, make payments online and withdraw cash as normal. We are urgently working to fix it. To save you calling us - we'll message you again when it is fixed.’

Past partnerships and product offerings of Barclaycard

In the last year, Barclaycard expanded both their client portfolio, their product offering and pierced new verticals. Just in March 2022, UK-based the fintech rolled out two new credit card that offer customers British Airways Avios points for every GBP 1 spent. 

In October 2021, Barclaycard Payments extended its relationship with B2B payments platform SAP by integrating its Smartpay gateway into SAP’s Upscale commerce platform. Businesses signed up to SAP Upscale Commerce – a software-as-a-service (SaaS) commerce solution popular with mid-size, direct-to-consumer businesses – to access Barclaycard Smartpay. 

At the moment this news item was published, no news emerged of the problem being fixed.

More: Link


Keywords: credit card, contactless payments, card scheme, mobile banking
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Barclaycard
Countries: United Kingdom
