News

Astra and Cross River launch Point-to-Point debit transfer

Friday 17 December 2021 10:18 CET | News

US-based provider of bank-to-bank transfer tech Astra has partnered with fintech Cross River to deliver the first card-to-card instant payment API.

Astra company officials stated that their new instant payment API gives fintech developers the ability to embed card-to-card transfers into their own application, for the first time without the need for any additional infrastructure. The funds are instantly applied to the destination card.

Financial technology products can choose several payment options when processing account-to-account (A2A) transactions via ACH or traditional card processing services. With this new solution, developers can process a transaction instantly, directly from one debit card onto a second debit card, without the need for settlement accounts or developing reconciliation operations. The solution is also PCI compliant by default. Astra’s API integration ensures developers will have limited liability for sensitive card data.


Keywords: partnership, fintech , account-to-account payment, ACH, debit card, PCI compliance
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: World
