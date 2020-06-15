Sections
News

Apple Card rolls out its Apple Card Monthly Installments financing programme

Wednesday 17 June 2020 13:06 CET | News

Apple has announced the expansion of its Apple Card Monthly Installments financing programme, available on purchases of Macs, Apple TVs, AirPods, and others.

According to CNN Underscored, the programme allows Apple Card holders to spread out the cost of many new Apple purchases over a period of 6 to 12 months – depending on the product – at a 0% interest rate. Users can manage the monthly payments from the Wallet app on the card holder's iPhone.

Products such as Macs and iPads qualify for up to 12 months of 0% interest financing if they're purchased with the Apple Card from the Apple Store, while payments on new Apple TVs, HomePods, and AirPods come with a shorter 6-month period of 0% interest. Additionally, consumers will regularly earn 3% cash back on everything they buy from Apple, while using the Apple Card, even if they choose to spread out the payments over time.

Overall, although the Apple Card isn't a preferred everyday spending method, its 3% return and 0% interest financing options make purchases accessible for its consumers, especially during these times, when the company is facing the antitrust investigation opened by the European Commission into Apple Pay. 

