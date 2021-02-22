American Express introduces the American Express Explorer Card in Hong Kong

According to the press release, the Explorer Card offers members a variety of lifestyle privileges, along with the ability to earn 5X Membership Rewards points when they spend at selected popular online merchants, food delivery services, and home entertainment platform.
Importantly, as the world gets back to travelling again, the product allows customers to redeem air miles and hotel stays, and gives airport lounge access, as well as other premium travel benefits backed by American Express. There is no set limit on the amount of rewards customers can earn. Furthermore, key card benefits and rewards include:
The ability to earn rewards with no expiration and no points limits;
Attractive and flexible rewards such as Pay with Points (cardmembers can choose to offset purchases or items on their Card statement using points they have earned, equivalent to 1% cash back for eligible local spending, 1.25% cash back for eligible foreign currencies spending), 1.67% cash back for eligible spending at selected online and travel merchants), and flexible redemption of miles and hotel points;
Premium rewards (cardmembers can also redeem from a wide collection of more than 150 rewards, including gift cards and premium merchandise such as dining vouchers, home electronics, and kitchenware).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions