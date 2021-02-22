|
News

American Express introduces the American Express Explorer Card in Hong Kong

Monday 22 February 2021 12:26 CET | News

American Express has launched the American Express Explorer Credit Card ('The Explorer Card'), a new product to meet the changing needs of customers in Hong Kong.

According to the press release, the Explorer Card offers members a variety of lifestyle privileges, along with the ability to earn 5X Membership Rewards points when they spend at selected popular online merchants, food delivery services, and home entertainment platform. 

Importantly, as the world gets back to travelling again, the product allows customers to redeem air miles and hotel stays, and gives airport lounge access, as well as other premium travel benefits backed by American Express. There is no set limit on the amount of rewards customers can earn. Furthermore, key card benefits and rewards include:

  • The ability to earn rewards with no expiration and no points limits;

  • Attractive and flexible rewards such as Pay with Points (cardmembers can choose to offset purchases or items on their Card statement using points they have earned, equivalent to 1% cash back for eligible local spending, 1.25% cash back for eligible foreign currencies spending), 1.67% cash back for eligible spending at selected online and travel merchants), and flexible redemption of miles and hotel points; 

  • Premium rewards (cardmembers can also redeem from a wide collection of more than 150 rewards, including gift cards and premium merchandise such as dining vouchers, home electronics, and kitchenware).


More: Link


