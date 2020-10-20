|
American Express, Coupa to offer virtual cards to US customers

Tuesday 20 October 2020 14:02 CET | News

Coupa and American Express have announced the expansion of their partnership to offer US-based customers virtual cards as a payment option with Coupa Pay.

American Express virtual cards have been previously made available in the UK and Australia. The integration assists B2B users to extend pre-approvals for card spend, boost security when paying suppliers using virtual Card technology that generates a unique American Express Card number for each transaction, and gain visibility in the payment process.

Publicly traded Coupa sells enterprise software in the realm of e-procurement, invoicing, B2B payments and T&E expense management.


