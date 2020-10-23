|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Alliance Data selects Fiserv for credit card processing services

Friday 23 October 2020 15:10 CET | News

US-based payment solutions provider Alliance Data Systems Corporation has signed an agreement to transition credit card processing services to payments and financial tech provider Fiserv.

Among other benefits, the increased flexibility of the platform allows Alliance Data to integrate a variety of additional payment products in the future. The anticipated cost savings associated with improved platform efficiencies will be allocated to areas that support the company’s broader transformation efforts, including investing in new digital capabilities and enhancements. 

By leveraging the scalability and operational efficiencies gained through the Fiserv relationship, Alliance Data Systems Corporation representatives have declared that the company is now are able to provide new, more compelling tools for their brand partners and their customers. Migration to the Fiserv processing platform will enable faster speed-to-market for new products, credit programme launches and portfolio conversions.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Fiserv, partnership, credit card processing, United States, payments service proviser, online payments, credit cards, cards,
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cards
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like