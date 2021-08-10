|
Alchemy Pay to launch virtual crypto cards with Visa and Mastercard support

Tuesday 10 August 2021 13:26 CET | News

Singapore-based crypto payment company Alchemy Pay has announced it is planning to roll out a crypto-linked virtual card that is accepted on the Visa and Mastercard payments networks.

Hybrid crypto-fiat platform Alchemy Pay announced that the company will be launching virtual crypto-linked cards accepting more than 40 cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). The new cards can be linked to Google Pay and PayPal digital wallets, and make payments across the Mastercard and Visa networks, as well as ecommerce platforms like Amazon and eBay.

According to the announcement, Alchemy Pay has already completed the product’s development and launched beta testing in multiple key markets. The firm expects to proceed with a full roll-out of the new product at the end of 2021 or early 2022.


