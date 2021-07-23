|
Airwallex rolls out online card payment acceptance solution in Australia

Friday 23 July 2021 10:37 CET | News

Australia-based fintech platform Airwallex has launched its online card payments solution in Australia.

Airwallex’s online card payments solution was first launched in the UK in 2020 and subsequently in Hong Kong earlier in 2021. Today’s availability in Australia extends the company’s online payments global footprint, further enabling its customers to operate globally.

Through the new solution, businesses now have a seamless and secure way of collecting online Visa and Mastercard payments from customers around the world. Businesses can also select from three different integration methods to enhance their digital payment strategy, based on their industry and specific needs.

This includes one-off links that are instantly generated and issued to customers for invoice payments, a suite of plugins that enables merchants using shopping platforms (such as WooCommerce and Magento) to accept card and WeChat Pay payments from customers, and a payments acceptance API that integrates directly into the organisation’s website and provides a customisable checkout experience and a variety of payment options.


