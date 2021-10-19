ADAC cooperation with Landesbank Berlin expires

Germany-based motoring association ADAC has announced that its cooperation with commercial bank Landesbank Berlin (LBB) is expiring.
For existing ADAC members and users of the ADAC credit card there will be no changes due to the planned termination of the cooperation with LBB. The credit cards can still be used and the complete service package, including fuel discount and insurance benefits, will also be fully available in the future. The search for ADAC’s new partner in the credit card business is currently running.
According to an ADAC representative, from 2023 onwards the company will continue the ADAC credit card program as one of their co-branding programs with a new cooperation partner. The company plans on continuing the previous services and to further expand the program in the new partnership. ADAC cardholders will be informed about the new partner and the next steps.
