The Who’s Who in Payments Report 2021 reveals the payments industry's high-rising trends, M&A activity and investments, startups to watch, along with detailed accounts of all the relevant capabilities and distinguishing portfolios of players activating in the B2B and B2C ecommerce space
The second edition of the report drills down into topics that are pivotal for merchants, payments professionals, and beyond – such as the rise of mobile ecommerce payments, to Buy Now Pay Later as a disruptive force and the rise of SaaS platforms – and offers the most updated data on important mergers, acquisitions, and investments in the ecommerce payments space.
Moreover, the report contains an extensive analysis of the startups making a mark on the industry that redefines the concept of a startup in itself, along with key strategic insights on how companies can position themselves on the market to encourage growth and upkeep customer loyalty and engagement for their merchant clients.
Download the report to gain insights into the following key points:
What you need to be in the know
Startups to watch
Choosing the Right Payments Partner - Key steps to define a payment strategy in 2021 (Allyiz)
Who’s Who in Payments 2021 | Infographic of featured solution providers and company profiles
Extensive infographic of startups and incumbents in the B2B and B2C commerce payments
Endorsement partners
The Who’s Who in Payments Report 2021 is endorsed by Flagship Advisory Partners, a boutique consultancy and M&A advisory firm focused on payments, which provides strategy, delivery, and M&A support to financial institutions, PSPs, fintechs, technology providers, brands, and investors. Our key media partner is PaymentsFN, a virtual conference for payments professionals organised by Spreedly.
