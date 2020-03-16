Who's Who in Payments 2020 – Complete Overview of Key Payment Providers

This report presents a comprehensive overview of the key solution providers in the payments space, as well as educational insights into the size of the market and the development of the payments ecosystem.
To help payment professionals stay abreast of all these developments, we have created the most relevant source of reference: Who’s Who in Payments – Complete Overview of the Key Payment Providers.
The report’s highlights
Overview of today’s payments industry
Industry dynamics: M&As and the consolidation of the payments ecosystem
Startups to watch in 2020
Interview with WL Payments on their products, value proposition, and key customers
Choosing the right payments partner – best practices from Catherine Tong, and Rossini Zumwalt, from STRATGranat
Infographic of Solution Providers in the Payment Ecosystem
Mapping of Solution Providers’ Capabilities in the Payment Ecosystem
In-depth company profiles outlining key players in the global online payments space
Whether our readers’ purpose is to select a payments service provider to serve their needs, compare two PSPs in order make an informed decision – or simply stay up to date with the latest initiatives in the field, this is a must-read for the industry.
