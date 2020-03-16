Sections
Who's Who in Payments 2020 – Complete Overview of Key Payment Providers

Report, published: March 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview of the key solution providers in the payments space, as well as educational insights into the size of the market and the development of the payments ecosystem.


To help payment professionals stay abreast of all these developments, we have created the most relevant source of reference: Who’s Who in Payments – Complete Overview of the Key Payment Providers.

The report’s highlights

Overview of today’s payments industry

  • An article on the size of the payments and commerce market
  • An extensive review of the development of the payments’ ecosystem – covering topics such as digitalisation of payment infrastructure, platforms, the mobile revolution, and many more

Industry dynamics: M&As and the consolidation of the payments ecosystem

  • An article on mergers and acquisitions in the payments industry from 2019 to 2020
  • Strategic and Financial Buys in the Payments Industry – Infographic
  • Insights from Equistone Partners Europe on how private equity will drive payments consolidation in 2020

Startups to watch in 2020

Interview with WL Payments on their products, value proposition, and key customers

Choosing the right payments partner – best practices from Catherine Tong, and Rossini Zumwalt, from STRATGranat

Infographic of Solution Providers in the Payment Ecosystem

Mapping of Solution Providers’ Capabilities in the Payment Ecosystem

  • Payment Service Providers
  • Payout solution Providers
  • Payment Software Providers
  • Banking and Payments Providers

In-depth company profiles outlining key players in the global online payments space

Whether our readers’ purpose is to select a payments service provider to serve their needs, compare two PSPs in order make an informed decision – or simply stay up to date with the latest initiatives in the field, this is a must-read for the industry.

We greatly appreciate your feedback! 

Once you have had a chance to download and start using our Report, we would be more than happy to receive your opinions and suggestions. Please feel free to drop us a line at any time at editor@thepaypers.com
Download report

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 16 Mar 2020
Pages 131
File Type PDF
Size 16178kb
Geographic Scope    World
Editions Payments General



