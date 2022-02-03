Mystery to Opportunity: The Future of Crypto Payments

However, we are now at a point of market inflection. Several forces of disruption and market initiatives have come to the forefront. This helps create the perfect for accelerated acceptance and usage of cryptocurrencies in C2B commerce. Regulators globally are intensifying their scrutiny of crypto which we expect to give way to greater regulatory clarity. Accelerating evangelism from key payments ecosystem stakeholders and influencers is driving awareness and interest.
Technological innovations such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) expand the horizon of possibilities for merchants and consumers. While hurdles and uncertainties remain as to when and how cryptocurrencies will go mainstream, we expect crypto payments to emerge as a viable and widely-used medium of exchange in digital commerce in the next several years.
This white paper examines the history, current state, and future expectations for the evolution of crypto payments.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions