Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
Report

Make Better Credit Decisions with Open Banking: An Insider's Perspective

Report, published: June 2023

Many banks and credit institutions across Europe are embarking on the next phase of digital transformation by embracing Open Banking technology. Are you ready for it?

 

In this exclusive eBook, created in partnership with Powens, the European Open Finance Platform, we embarked on an exciting journey to delve into the world of Open Banking. By conducting interviews with prominent banks, credit institutions, and influential consultants at the forefront of the Open Banking movement in France, Spain, and Italy, we uncovered a resounding consensus on the transformative power of Open Banking in the credit industry. Open Banking technologies and innovations are already:

  • Encouraging the credit industry to accelerate digital transformation
  • Streamlining the credit decision-making process (vs traditional credit scoring)
  • Creating new paths towards long-term business growth
  • Transforming the customer experience beyond credit decisions alone
  • Setting the foundation for a dynamic Open Finance future  

This exclusive eBook features expert insights from:

  • BBVA
  • Celent
  • Asociación Española de FinTech e InsurTech (AEFi)
  • Aite-Novarica Group
  • CFCAL
  • CleverAdvice
  • Illimity Bank
  • Oaklen Consulting

 

Be sure to download the eBook, developed in collaboration with Powens, Make Better Credit Decisions with Open Banking: An Insider’s Perspective to see exactly what the experts had to say.



 

 

Download report

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 26 Jun 2023
Pages 65
File Type PDF
Size 30219kb
Geographic Scope    World
Editions Online & Mobile Banking
Companies Powens



Top Stories   /   Most Read

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like