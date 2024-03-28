The newest edition of the Global Overview of Payment Providers 2024 – Key Players and Trends in B2B/B2C Ecommerce is designed to help you stay up to date with key trends, investment patterns, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), innovations, and emerging technologies – and gain insights into the capabilities of the top companies in the payments industry. Additionally, the report features four comprehensive infographics detailing the strategic M&As and the main investments in the payments industry in Q3 and Q4 of 2023.
A breakdown of the key trends and players shaping the payments industry in 2024 (Flagship Advisory Partners);
An analysis of the 2024 M&A trends in the fintech and payments industry as well as a series of predictions for the remainder of the year (Edgar, Dunn & Company);
An infographic detailing the strategic M&As in the payments industry in Q3 and Q4 2023;
An editorial elaborating on some of the most relevant fintech investments of Q4 2023 (The Paypers);
An infographic analysing the main fundings and investments in the payments industry in Q3 and Q4 2023;
An editorial detailing what factors to consider when crafting a payment strategy in 2024 (emerchantpay)
A collection of industry company profiles that detail the key capabilities of leading payment companies.
A mapping compiled based on data from the company profiles featured in the report, making the information easy to understand and compare.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
