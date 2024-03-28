Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
Report

Global Overview of Payment Providers 2024

Report, published: March 2024


The newest edition of the Global Overview of Payment Providers 2024 – Key Players and Trends in B2B/B2C Ecommerce is designed to help you stay up to date with key trends, investment patterns, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), innovations, and emerging technologies – and gain insights into the capabilities of the top companies in the payments industry. Additionally, the report features four comprehensive infographics detailing the strategic M&As and the main investments in the payments industry in Q3 and Q4 of 2023.

 



Leveraging the right partnerships to stay ahead of the curve

Even amidst a less-than-ideal economic situation, the payments space is ever-changing, being constantly shaped by factors such as consumer choice and industry developments. In this context, knowing ‘who is who’ in the payments landscape is essential for businesses that want to stay ahead of the curve.

In 2024, the industry is at a juncture point of sorts, and the keyword that is anticipated to define payments this year is ‘partnership’. In response to the economic uncertainty we are currently facing, many companies have started forging strategic alliances. This trend is expected to gain even more momentum, as more and more industry players are teaming up to better their positions and offerings.

Now in its fifth edition, The Paypers’ Global Overview of Payment Providers Report has garnered a reputation as a reliable resource that maps the capabilities of top industry players and outlines their market position. Alongside the original research pieces featured, the contributions authored by top experts, and the company profiles of key players in this field, the report aims to help stakeholders make informed strategic decisions and forge the right industry connections.

A glimpse into what to expect

The latest edition of the Global Overview of Payment Providers 2024 – Key Players and Trends in B2B/B2C Ecommerce covers the following topics:

  • A breakdown of the key trends and players shaping the payments industry in 2024 (Flagship Advisory Partners);

  • An analysis of the 2024 M&A trends in the fintech and payments industry as well as a series of predictions for the remainder of the year (Edgar, Dunn & Company);

  • An infographic detailing the strategic M&As in the payments industry in Q3 and Q4 2023;

  • An editorial elaborating on some of the most relevant fintech investments of Q4 2023 (The Paypers);

  • An infographic analysing the main fundings and investments in the payments industry in Q3 and Q4 2023;

  • An editorial detailing what factors to consider when crafting a payment strategy in 2024 (emerchantpay)

  • A collection of industry company profiles that detail the key capabilities of leading payment companies.

  • A mapping compiled based on data from the company profiles featured in the report, making the information easy to understand and compare.


Acknowledgement

We want to extend a very kind thank you to our collaborators who accepted to be part of this journey and authored insightful and valuable contributions: Flagship Advisory Partners, Edgar, Dunn & Company, emerchantpay, Boku, DECTA, Fexco, Freemarket, IXOPAY, Kora, Mangopay, Mastercard Gateway, Nuvei, Optimus, Paydock, PayRetailers, PPRO, TrueLayer, TrustPay, Unlimit, Worldline, Worldpay, and Yuno.

The Global Overview of Payment Providers 2024 is endorsed by Flagship Advisory Partners, a boutique consultancy and M&A advisory firm focused on payments, which provides strategy, delivery, and M&A support to financial institutions, PSPs, fintechs, technology providers, brands, and investors. Our key media partner is Merchant Payments Ecosystem, Europe's largest merchant payments conference.

Don’t miss out, download your free copy of the Global Overview of Payment Providers 2024 today!

Download report

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 28 Mar 2024
Pages 95
File Type PDF
Size 25146kb
Geographic Scope    World
Editions Ecommerce



Top Stories   /   Most Read

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like