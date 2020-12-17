Global Mapping and Infographic of Key Players in the Open Banking Ecosystem 2020–2021

The Paypers releases the global infographic and industry mapping of key players in the Open Banking ecosystem.
Open Banking and data sharing have changed the dynamics of competition and lead to the emergence of new players within the Open Banking ecosystem as well as new business models. By partnering with these players, financial institutions are provided with the technology, expertise, and vision to drive new Open Banking use cases for consumers and businesses. Also, these strategic partnerships are vital to creating new revenue models, capitalising on the opportunity, and addressing the disruptive threat head on.
An INNOPAY and The Paypers Open Banking survey, which was conducted in May 2020 amongst over 2000 financial institutions and banks, shows that most financial institutions don’t yet know what Open Banking can do for them. Moreover, the survey brought to light the need for guidance concerning who is who in Open Banking and a clear overview of key players in the ecosystem.
With more and more Open Banking promises, financial institutions need to better understand their customers, all the segments, allowing for more tailored offers and propositions. Moreover, financial institutions must keep track of these new Open Banking tech providers, be aware of them, and choose the right Open Banking partner in their digitalisation journey.
With this in mind, we created a global scale outlay of the global Open Banking ecosystem in the guise of a thorough infographic and industry mapping of the key solution providers in Open Banking.
The global industry mapping delineates 8 core categories in Open Banking, as follows:
Download our mapping of the global key players’ ecosystem and discover the lengthy array of services and solutions that Open Banking players are offering in their quest to keep up with the ever-changing customer needs and expectations. We offer our readers an educational, exhaustive infographic, allowing them the opportunity to learn about the industry’s future perspectives and helping financial institutions and businesses choose the right Open Banking partner and solution provider.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions