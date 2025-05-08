Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
Report

European Consumers Speak: What's Really Causing Checkout Friction?

Report, published: May 2025

The State of European Checkouts lifts the lid on what European consumers truly expect from their online and in-store payment experiences. Commissioned by payabl. and supported by analysis from Consult Hyperion, the report draws on exclusive consumer research across key European markets. It reveals the real reasons behind cart abandonment, the role of trust in checkout flows, and how payment preferences differ across regions. From fraud protection expectations to attitudes on one-click checkout, this report is essential reading for any business looking to optimise conversion and build loyalty.

Key insights:
  • Loyalty is on the line: 43% of consumers say they wouldn’t return after a frustrating checkout experience.
  • Trust over speed: 73% would accept a slower checkout for stronger fraud protection.
  • Local preferences matter: PayPal leads overall, but UK shoppers favour debit cards, Germans prefer PayPal, and the Dutch stick with iDEAL.
  • Fees kill conversions: Hidden delivery charges and forced account creation are the top reasons for cart abandonment.
  • One-click isn’t one-size-fits-all: 48% are open to using it, but nearly half demand backing from a trusted provider like Visa or Mastercard.

Download report

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 08 May 2025
Pages 19
File Type PDF
Size 9177kb
Geographic Scope    World
Editions Payments General
Companies Payabl.



Top Stories   /   Most Read

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like