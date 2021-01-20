|
DCC Forum's Guide to the Cross-Border Payments EU Regulation (2019/518)

Report, published: January 2021
The implementation of the Cross-Border Payments EU Regulation (2019/518) marks a key milestone in what has been an in-depth process headed up by the European Commission, to examine the
entire cross-border payments industry – inclusive of providers of DCC and providers of traditional international card payment services – to find solutions that would offer consumers and businesses alike better products, more choice and greater opportunities. The ultimate aim was to bring greater transparency and understanding to cross-border payments among EU countries. 

This Regulation signifies an important step forward for the industry and an opportunity to level the playing field for all parties in the space, working to provide a better service to consumers.

Within this guide, we intend to answer some of the key questions and need-to-knows around the legislation including:

What has been agreed as part of the Regulation and core changes 
What this means for cardholders
An overview of how cardholders will receive the information  
How it impacts merchants
How it impacts DCC providers
How compliance will be managed
The impact of COVID-19 and Brexit 

This is based on the DCC Forum’s and its members’ interpretation of the EU Regulation and aims to offer a purely illustrative value. It has not been endorsed by the Commission or the national regulators (National Competent Authorities), which remain the exclusive references for the implementation of the Regulation.

Download report

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 20 Jan 2021
Pages 5
Geographic Scope    United Kingdom
Editions Ecommerce, Payments General



