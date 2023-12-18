The fifth edition of the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2023–2024 – Complete Overview of Trends, Developments, and Future Perspectives taps into the fast-growing cross-border market, being the ultimate source of information for businesses interested in expanding globally.
At a time plagued by uncertainty, when business expansion leaves no room for failure, keeping up to date with the latest developments in cross-border ecommerce and payments, leveraging the latest technologies, and forging strategic partnerships becomes essential. The newest issue of our report brings together subject-matter experts who share industry insights and highlight the challenges and opportunities that the current landscape has opened up.
The Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2023–2024 aims to bring together experts and key stakeholders and provide a comprehensive analysis of relevant technological developments and their impact on ecommerce, an overview of the strongest trends driving forward innovation, discussions about local developments businesses should be aware of, expert insight into the new standards and regulations, and advice regarding specific pain points that businesses might face when expanding across borders.
Some of the topics covered include:
AI and GenAI’s potential in ecommerce and finance – from general use cases to AI’s impact on APAC’s supply chain evolution;
The untapped potential of social selling in the context of cross-border trade;
Payment innovation and the latest industry developments and trends;
Addressing specific challenges by leveraging strategic partnerships – with a deep dive into the use of a Merchant of Record model, financial inclusion via fintech, and payment orchestration;
Expert discussions on the topics of localisation, payment optimisation, and FX;
The growth of the B2B cross-border ecommerce and payments sector;
A close look at two leading ecommerce verticals: retail and digital goods – gaming;
Insights from seasoned industry professionals regarding the impact of the Visa Compelling Evidence 3.0 and the ISO 20022 standard;
An exploration of local developments and payment preferences of consumers in the US, Australia, and Spain as explained by thought leaders from top consultancies, industry associations, and payment methods.
Alongside contributions from industry leaders, the report features two desk research pieces by The Paypers. The first infographic outlines the capabilities of some of the most relevant payment orchestration platforms (POPs) – as confirmed by the companies featured in the research.
The report also includes a series of infographics focusing on marketplaces with a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, or all around the globe. We further categorise them based on three target groups – B2C, B2B, and C2C – and three verticals: consumer goods and services, gig market and recruiting, and travel and hospitality.
A very kind thank you to our collaborators who accepted to be part of this journey and authored insightful and valuable contributions. According to the order in which their insights are featured, they are Euromonitor International, Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory, Cainiao Group, AI Consulting Group, Maximum Advertising Group, Freemarket, Payments Consulting Network, Optimus Fintech, Nexway, Unlimit, DECTA, Datos Insights, aye4fin, IXOPAY, Nuvei, Paydock, Worldpay, PPRO, Boku, TrustPay, Worldline, PayRetailers, Mangopay, Fexco, Edgar, Dunn & Company, The Fold, Eneba, Merchant Risk Council (MRC), Juniper Research, Deloitte, EY Americas, AusPayNet, and Bizum.
The Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2023–2024 is endorsed by four leading industry associations: Edgar, Dunn & Company, Merchant Risk Council (MRC), Marketplace Risk, and Payments Consulting Network. Our key media partner, who will help us with the promotion of the report, is Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE).
Download your free copy of the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2023–2024 today!
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
