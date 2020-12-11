The Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2020–2021 assesses this year’s change of pace, being the ultimate source of information for players interested in selling across borders.
The new edition of the report offers unique insights and analyses from thought leaders in the field on key industry topics such as regional particularities of cross-border online and mobile commerce, cross-border payments, global trade, the importance of payments orchestration and transaction routing, key challenges for marketplaces in different regions, multi acquirer setups, the best strategies to deal with local payments as a cross-border retailer, and many more.
Nowadays, people spend more time than before looking for products online, and many merchants see a world of opportunity beyond borders, as the cross-border ecommerce market continues to grow at a fast pace and gain in popularity. Estimates suggest that, by 2027, the global cross-border B2C ecommerce market will reach no less than EUR 3.9 trillion.
To help the players in the cross-border payments and ecommerce industry gain a comprehensive view of the opportunities that arise, throughout the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2020–2021 we provide up-to-date perspectives on this environment.
Download the report to find insights into:
the impact of COVID-19 on the global payments and ecommerce space: Banking Circle; Limonetik; PPRO; Ecommerce Foundation; Edgar, Dunn & Company; Euromonitor; Kapronasia;
the particularities of the cross-border ecommerce market: Data Insight; Euromonitor; IMRG; Lazada;
how to succeed in selling across borders: Cybersource; Ixopay; Nexway; Payvision; Rapyd; MRC;
key considerations on cross-border payments: ACI Worldwide; Discover Global Network; Mastercard; Radar Payments; Thunes; Trustly; WL Payments; Insparx; National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI); Payments Europe;
the thriving marketplaces ecosystem: Bexs Bank; Alibaba; Jumia; Be | Shaping the Future; Vanessa Culver (Zillow); Zalando.
Marketplaces – overview per target audiences and regions
Subsequently, the spotlight is on online shopping platforms. Considering the diversity of this ecosystem, it can be difficult to gain insights regarding the whole space. Therefore, we decided to publish a comprehensive overview of marketplaces, so that our readers get a better understanding of the diverse players from all over the globe. We have conducted an in-depth analysis of the main regional and global marketplaces and we grouped them based on three criteria: geographical spread (per regions); the field in which they operate; the target market that they address (B2C, B2B, C2C).
The Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2020–2021 is endorsed by four leading industry associations: Merchant Risk Council, Ecommerce Foundation, IMRG, and Marketplace Risk. Our key media partners who will help us with the promotion of the report are Merchant Payments Ecosystem and Ecommerce Berlin Expo.
We greatly appreciate your feedback!
Once you have had a chance to download our report and go through it, we would be happy to receive your opinions and suggestions. Please feel free to drop us a line at any time at editor@thepaypers.com
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions