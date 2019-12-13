Sections
Cross-Border Payments and Commerce Report 2019 – 2020

Report, published: December 2019

The new Cross-Border Payments and Commerce Report 2019 – 2020 depicts the major trends driving growth in cross-border payments, cross-border commerce, and marketplaces.

The report is dedicated to international retailers, global shipping companies, payments, commerce, and marketplaces solution providers, as well as other players in this space interested in scaling their business across borders. 


Download the report to find insights into: 

  • Cross-border commerce – Limonetik, CyberSource, Ecommerce Foundation, Ecommerce Europe, ProcessOut, Money20/20, Azoya, East-West Digital News 

  • Localising the payments experience – Continuum Commerce Solutions 

  • Developments into cross-border payments – AsiaPay, PPRO, Frost & Sullivan 

  • How to choose the right payment partner – Banking Circle, IXOPAY, Rapyd 

  • Retail and travel – Ingenico, Nexway, Payvision, Amadeus, Cellpoint Digital

  • Complying with cross-border regulations – Wordline, Credorax, British Retail Consortium 

  • Marketplaces – eBay, Marketplace Risk, Mercado Libre, KapronAsia, Jumia 

And to also find two infographics: 

Top players and payment methods they offer 

We have decided to further consolidate the current picture with our own intake, by sharing a thorough research that displays the payment methods used by major retailers and travel merchants from different countries across the world. 

Marketplaces overview per region 

Considering the diversity of this ecosystem, it can be difficult to gain insights regarding the whole space. Therefore, we decided to publish a comprehensive overview of marketplaces, so that our readers get a better understanding of the diverse players from all over the globe. We have conducted an in-depth analysis of the main regional and global marketplaces and we grouped them based on two criteria: the location of origin and the field in which they operate. 

The Report is endorsed by leading industry associations such as: Merchant Risk Council, Ecommerce Europe, Ecommerce Foundation, AMVO (Asociación Mexicana de Venta Online), and Marketplace Risk. 

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 13 Dec 2019
Pages 144
File Type PDF
Size 18894kb
Geographic Scope    World
Editions Ecommerce



