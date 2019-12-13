The new Cross-Border Payments and Commerce Report 2019 – 2020 depicts the major trends driving growth in cross-border payments, cross-border commerce, and marketplaces.
The report is dedicated to international retailers, global shipping companies, payments, commerce, and marketplaces solution providers, as well as other players in this space interested in scaling their business across borders.
Download the report to find insights into:
Cross-border commerce – Limonetik, CyberSource, Ecommerce Foundation, Ecommerce Europe, ProcessOut, Money20/20, Azoya, East-West Digital News
Localising the payments experience – Continuum Commerce Solutions
Developments into cross-border payments – AsiaPay, PPRO, Frost & Sullivan
How to choose the right payment partner – Banking Circle, IXOPAY, Rapyd
Retail and travel – Ingenico, Nexway, Payvision, Amadeus, Cellpoint Digital
Complying with cross-border regulations – Wordline, Credorax, British Retail Consortium
Marketplaces – eBay, Marketplace Risk, Mercado Libre, KapronAsia, Jumia
And to also find two infographics:
Top players and payment methods they offer
We have decided to further consolidate the current picture with our own intake, by sharing a thorough research that displays the payment methods used by major retailers and travel merchants from different countries across the world.
Marketplaces overview per region
Considering the diversity of this ecosystem, it can be difficult to gain insights regarding the whole space. Therefore, we decided to publish a comprehensive overview of marketplaces, so that our readers get a better understanding of the diverse players from all over the globe. We have conducted an in-depth analysis of the main regional and global marketplaces and we grouped them based on two criteria: the location of origin and the field in which they operate.
The Report is endorsed by leading industry associations such as: Merchant Risk Council, Ecommerce Europe, Ecommerce Foundation, AMVO (Asociación Mexicana de Venta Online), and Marketplace Risk.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
