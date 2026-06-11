NewsRegulations

US stablecoin issuers face BSA AML rules under GENIUS Act

PA

Paula Albu

11 Jun 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
regulationstablecoin regulationGENIUS Actcompliancepayment stablecoinsFinCEN
Countries:
United States of America

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