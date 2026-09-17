The FCA has published guidance on how the legislation underpinning the UK's future cryptoasset regulatory regime applies to firms in the sector.

The guidance also clarifies which activities may require FCA authorisation, giving firms a clearer basis on which to prepare their applications.

Regime timeline and scope

The new regime is set to come into force on 25 October 2027, while the authorisation gateway for firms opens on 30 September 2026. The FCA has indicated that firms need the guidance now in order to prepare for that window. The document covers a range of activities, including issuing qualifying stablecoins, operating cryptocurrency trading platforms, dealing and arranging digital assets, safeguarding, and organising cryptoasset staking.

David Geale, executive director of consumers, payments and competition at the FCA, said the regulator is building a crypto regime intended to be trusted by firms, consumers, and international partners, adding that preparation for regulation begins with understanding how the regime applies to individual businesses, and that the guidance is meant to provide the clarity firms have requested.

Alongside the guidance, the FCA is offering pre-application discussions and webinars to help firms understand the rules and prepare for authorisation.

Regulatory background

The guidance follows the FCA's broader preparatory work for the new regime, including the finalisation of its rules and guidance in June 2026. It also builds on legislation introduced by the government in February 2026 to bring cryptoassets within the scope of UK regulation. The government has since published amendments to that legislation, introducing targeted exclusions and additional clarity for certain technical services providers. These amendments stem from a draft statutory instrument, which revises the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) Regulations 2026.

According to the FCA, these legislative changes will not affect most cryptoasset firms, which can continue to rely on the current guidance to prepare for authorisation. The regulator has confirmed it will consult on targeted updates to the guidance to reflect the legal changes.

The publication marks a further step in the UK's phased approach to bringing digital assets activities under formal regulatory oversight, following similar efforts by other jurisdictions to define perimeters for stablecoin issuance, trading platforms, and custody services.