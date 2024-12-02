Zong Pakistan inks deal with Fortumo for direct carrier billing

Digital content merchants and app stores using the Fortumo carrier billing platform can now collect payments from 26 million Zong customers in the country.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform allows users to make payments over a data connection by confirming purchases with one click on their phone. Payments are processed without any additional information required from the mobile user.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is currently available to over 1.3 billion people in 16 Asian countries. Globally, Fortumo covers 95 countries and reaches over 3 billion end-users with its carrier billing solution.

In recent news, Fortumo has announced a partnership with the Malaysian mobile operator Digi, part of Telenor Group.