Zoho introduces ACH Payments in partnership with Forte Payments

By choosing Forte as a payment provider, Books, Invoice and Subscriptions users can now accept card and eCheck payments right within their Zoho software. Forte has been providing payment processing for software partners since 1998. The company’s ACH/eCheck processing has been working with software providers, billers and financial institutions.

Zoho is now able to offer their customers the ability to accept ACH/eChecks, credit and debit card payments by using Forte’s processing services. In addition, each account includes unlimited access to Forte’s payment gateway, virtual terminal, online reporting and payment tokenization and storage services.

Using Forte’s RESTful architecture and Web Services, Zoho was able to integrate the additional options for payment acceptance into their already software solution. Forte’s REST APIs allow clients to use the existing infrastructure of the web for integration and to make requests via any language or on any platform.