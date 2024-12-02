Zapper adds 15,000 retail stores to mobile payments network

The company has been testing its combined mobile payments and loyalty solution at a number of stores owned by Keshco in the Peterborough area. The application allows users to make mobile payments by scanning the QR code on the screen at the till to pay. After each transaction, the app will update the customer’s loyalty cards and redeem any available vouchers.

The solution also supports a rating system so that shoppers can provide insights about their experience at each store. Each customer’s transaction data is collected and made available to merchants who can understand consumer behaviour and offer customized discounts to their clients.

According to an independent study commission by 350insights, 75% of British consumers said that loyalty programs and rewards are important factors in the final purchase decision to buy from a competing brand. The survey also found that appealing incentive or rewards have driven 30% to buy a product of lower quality and 33% to buy a more expensive product.