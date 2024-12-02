Zalando gives a warming hug to mobile-enabled payments

With a 400 plus members technology team, Zalando now manages to operate almost all processes from onsite over payment to fulfillment in-house. To further strengthen its position in a fast changing online environment, Zalando actively manages the transition to the growing mobile usage of its customers.

Mobile-enabled shops are now available in all 15 markets and German apps have been released for Android and iOS devices. At year-end 2013, over 35% of the traffic in Zalando shops came from mobile devices, including tablets and, in Q4 2014, Zalando had a 48% mobile traffic and the numbers are still rising.