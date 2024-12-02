Zain Bahrain, Microsoft launch Zain Pay carrier billing solution

Zain Pay is a direct mobile operator billing service for the Windows Phone Store. The solution will now enable Zain customers to charge their app purchases including the latest applications and digital games from the store without a credit card by directly charging to their monthly post-paid bill or prepaid account. The launch of Zain Pay became possible because of a tight partnership between Microsoft, Zain and SLA Mobile, a global mobile solutions provider.

With this payment option in place, customers do not need to use a credit card to pay for applications and content on Windows Phone Store and have all of their application purchases consolidated into their mobile bill or prepaid account.

Zain Bahrain’s mobile customers using Microsoft Lumia will need to choose the application they want to buy from the Windows Phone Store and then select the Zain Bahrain account option on the payment screen to continue with the transaction. The Zain Pay account will then be automatically set as the default option for all future purchases of applications and games.