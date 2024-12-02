Yoyo Wallet enters the US market

Initially, the platform will be accessible to selected clients, and by the end of March 2016 will hit the market officially, the company says.

Yoyo claims that unlike its competitors, it offers its clients additional benefits, besides payments processing. Retailers using Yoyo Wallet, for instance, can automate loyalty and deliver rewards to their customers based on their shopping habits by using the solution’s feature of tracking customer behavior.

Also, retailers can become members of the platform and gain access to new customers by offering deals via the Yoyo Marketplace and learn more about customer behavior.

In April 2015, Yoyo closed a round of funding worth USD 10 million which will be used to fuel its US expansion as well as its growth in the UK market.