Youtap rolls out cloud-based payment processing platform

Youtap Cloud enables real-time transaction processing for contactless mobile money and bank wallet payments. It supports QR code payments, as well as NFC technology, including micro point-of-sale (POS) devices, companion cards and tap and pay using tags or wearables. The solution is a white-label service that allows the provider to focus on go-to-market initiatives and merchant acquisition.

The service is deployed from regional PCI-compliant data centres as a public or private cloud service. Based on Java and Oracle, with a range of Android and Apple OS apps, it provides banks and payment service providers with open APIs to integrate the next generation of mobile payments into their existing banking and payment applications..

Moreover, the solution can be integrated with devices from Verifone, Pax and Ingenico, also supporting Android and Linux based devices from a variety of manufacturers. The standard solution includes white-labelled Android-based apps for merchants, consumers, and POS applications. Optional bundles can be selected for integration with transport readers, Visa/Mastercard acceptance, biometric fingerprint registration and authentication, and social media payments. Providers can also opt in for additional analytics services, including detailed consumer and merchant insights.