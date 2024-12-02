Young adults use cash instead of plastic – report

Debit cards were found to be the UK`s preferred method of payment (39%), followed by cash (32%), credit cards (15%), online wallet solutions like Apple Pay (10%), while 3% still routinely use cheques, according to a survey issued by First Capital Cashflow, themoneypages.com reports.

The survey showed that people aged 55+ are still most likely to use cheques. Yet 18 to 24-year-olds are four times as likely to use cheques as those aged between 45 and 54.