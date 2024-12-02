YellowPepper extends m-payments solution in LATAM

The company is partnering with Colombias Grupo Aval, which is using YellowPeppers technology to power its new Aval Pay mobile wallet. Grupo Aval is the parent company to Colombian financial institutions Banco de Bogota and Banco de Occidente, , as well as smaller Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas. In developing Aval Pay, YellowPepper partnered with CredibanCo, Colombianpayments processing network.

YellowPepper already develops white-label mobile banking apps for other financial institutions, as well as a proprietary mobile payments solution known as Smartwallet.. Aval Pay is loaded with perks like discounts and loyalty programs.