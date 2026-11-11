UK-based Open Banking payments provider Yaspa has partnered with The Big Leagues, a UK sports prize draw and fan engagement platform. The Big Leagues has integrated Yaspa's Intelligent Payments solution to offer Pay by Bank deposits and withdrawals, combined with automated player verification, for fans taking part in its prize draws and prediction games.

Instant bank payments with identity checks

Yaspa's solution is built on Open Banking infrastructure and uses AI to combine instant bank transfers with real-time account authentication. This allows operators to verify a player's identity and process deposits in seconds, without the card fees or customer drop-off that can occur with card-based payment gateways. Yaspa provides payment and identity services mainly to gambling operators and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

James Neville, CEO of Yaspa, said the integration allows The Big Leagues to give its users instant transactions while carrying out verification checks in the background. Adam Shaw, Founder of The Big Leagues, said trust, speed, and simplicity are central to the platform, and that the partnership removes friction from the payments journey while giving players confidence in Open Banking transactions.

A new prize draw platform for sports fans

The Big Leagues launched in 2026 as a multi-sport platform for UK fans, offering free-to-play sports prediction games alongside paid prize draws for sporting experiences, including hospitality at the UEFA Champions League, the Cheltenham Festival, and the Masters. The platform says it follows the voluntary code of good practice for the UK prize draw sector.

Yaspa has been expanding its business beyond the UK. In July 2025, the company raised USD 12 million in a funding round led by Discerning Capital, with participation from Metavallon and Techstars Ventures, to support its expansion in the US. It has since opened an office in Atlanta, and in August 2025 it opened a technology hub in Leeds in the UK.