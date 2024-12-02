Yandex.Money to provide payments on Sony PlayStation

Yandex.Money is the first online payment service in Russia that has been allowed to accept payments on the Sony game console. Using Yandex.Money, gamers also can pay on Nintendo, top up an account on Steam and buy codes for iTunes and Xbox.

In the first half of 2015, Russian users spent 23% more on digital content online, including games, as compared to the corresponding period in 2014. The PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system has cumulatively sold more than 30.2 million units worldwide by 22 November 2016.

The Yandex.Money service hosts about 22 million user accounts with about 12,000 new accounts opened daily. The service also offers online stores Yandex Payment Solution for accepting online payments by all the methods most popular among residents of Russia and other CIS countries: credit cards, e-wallets, mobile billing through the top Russia/CIS providers and cash via over 170,000 cash-acceptance points all over Russia. Currently, over 76,000 online stores use Yandex Payment Solution.