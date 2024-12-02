Yandex.Money releases foreign currency to online deposit conversion tool

These kiosks allow travelers to deposit their leftover foreign coins and bills to their Yandex.Money e-wallets before departing for their home country. Currently, TravelersBox stations operate in Milan (Italy), Toronto (Canada), Manila (Philippines), Tel Aviv (Israel) and Tbilisi (Georgia), and very soon will be launching in Japan and India.

Travelers select Yandex.Money from the screen of the kiosk, log in to their e-wallets, and insert their remaining money. TravelersBox will convert foreign currency into whatever currency the users Yandex.Money e-wallet is in and the exchange rate is determined by the local banks official rate on the day of the deposit. Once a user completes the transaction, he receives an email confirmation with instructions for redeeming the deposit.

After the redeem process is complete, the money becomes available to the user within 48 hours. TravelersBox fee may vary based on the location, transaction amount, and service. It start at 5%, and 1% is Yandex.Moneys fee.