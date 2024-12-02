Yandex.Money interested in online donations across Russia

According to Yandex.Money stats, in 2016 Russians spent more than USD 10 million on charitable activities – a 50% increase compared to 2015. The number of people donating with Yandex.Money almost doubled in 2016.

The biggest donation made via Yandex.Money in 2016 was USD 3.800. On average, Russians spend USD 10 on charity donations with people transferring bigger sums to organisations compared to individuals – USD 12 and USD 7 respectively.

As compared to 2015, Yandex.Money saw a 45% increase in the amount of money donated to charity funds, while the number of people who send money to funds rose by 10%. As to crowdfunding, the total sum of money raised grew by 70%, while the number of people who donate doubled. The majority of online transfers are made from e-wallets and bank cards.