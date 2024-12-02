Yandex.Market, Lengow join forces for ecommerce opportunities

Yandex.Market is now integrated into the Lengow solution. With more than 80 million internet users, of which 30.6 million buy online and an ecommerce growth of 30%, Russia offers great opportunities for online retailers. Furthermore, the market is becoming more and more open to international ecommerce: cross border sales accounted for 50% of all online sales made in 2014 in the country.

Developed in 2000 by the Russian internet company Yandex, the first Russian search engine, the platform lists over 68 million price offers from 16,300 e-merchants and attracts 22 million visitors monthly.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in Russia.