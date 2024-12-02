WorldRemit, Xpress Money launch instant money transfers to Jordan

Through Xpress Moneys agent partner network, WorldRemit customers will be able to make instant money transfers to be collected at over 100 cash pick up locations all over the country.

With the WorldRemit app or website, customers send more than 500,000 transfers every month to more than 125 destinations. Xpress Money, a money transfer company, is present in 160 countries through 180,000 cash payout locations across the globe. It has regional offices in 25 countries including the UK, US, Canada, Australia and India.