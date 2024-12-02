WorldRemit rolls out mobile money transfers to Burundi

Customers in 50 countries are now able to send money direct to EcoCash mobile wallets. WorldRemit’s mobile-to-mobile remittance service already enables people to send funds direct to mobile money wallets in countries across Africa, Asia and Oceania. Now the estimated 350,000 Burundians who live abroad can make money transfers direct to the mobiles of their friends and family in Burundi.

Econet’s EcoCash mobile wallet is available to the two million feature phone and smartphone connections in Burundi.

Customers can use WorldRemit on their computer, smartphone or tablet. For those receiving money, WorldRemit provides a range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile money, and mobile airtime top-up. The service is available in 50 countries and sends to more than 120 destinations.

In recent news, Worldremit has launched its services in Florida, thus enabling users to send money abroad to families and friends via the WorldRemit app or website.