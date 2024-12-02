WorldRemit partners with Wafacash for money transfers across West and Central Africa

The companies already work together in Morocco and Senegal, but will expand into Cameroon, Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger and Cote D’Ivoire before the end of the year. The new service will let WorldRemit customers in over 50 countries transfer money as easily as sending an instant message, using the app or website.

Wafacash is a subsidiary of Attijariwafa Bank, one of Africa’s major banking institutions. The company currently has pay-out points at Wafacash offices and Attijariwafa Bank branches and agents, enabling customers to pick up funds.

In June 2017, WorldRemit announced a global integration with Google’s Android Pay, followed by a partnership with Huawei’s mobile money platform across Africa.