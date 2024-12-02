WorldRemit launches online money transfers in Japan

Customers in Japan will now be able to send money to family and friends worldwide, using a mobile phone, tablet or computer. Japan is the third largest economy in the world by GDP and has a supportive regulatory environment for financial services. The number of foreign workers living in Japan exceeded 1 million for the first time in 2016. According to the WorldBank, these migrants sent USD 4 billion in remittances to family and friends abroad in 2015 alone.

With WorldRemit, people in more than 50 countries can send instant transfers to more than 140 destinations. WorldRemit customers currently send over 580,000 transfers every month.