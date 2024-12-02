WorldRemit launches money transfer services to Romania

WorldRemit customers can now send instant money transfers to any Vodafone customer in Romania – just like an instant message. Vodafone users registered with M-Pesa can withdraw the received amount in more than 2,100 M-Pesa locations nationwide or use it directly from their mobile phone for payments like utility bills, recharging Cartela Vodafone and buying goods at selected merchants.

The solution is available for any Vodafone mobile customer in Romania: if the recipients do not have an M-Pesa account they can access the transferred funds immediately after registration for the M-Pesa service. Customers in more than 50 countries use the WorldRemit app to send over 300,000 transactions each month to over 125+ destinations.

This new service allows Vodafone Romania customers to instantly receive money from abroad for urgent matters and other advantages of the new service are ease of use, no associated fees for using funds from the M-Pesa account for paying bills and instant notifications as soon as the transfer is confirmed by the sender.