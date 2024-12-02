WorldRemit Launches in Tennessee

Dubbed the ‘WhatsApp of money transfers’, the WorldRemit app and website let users send funds to their family and friends abroad. WorldRemit offers a digital alternative to traditional money transfer services, allowing people in 50 countries to send money to over 120 destinations across the globe. Recipients can receive funds via mobile money, bank transfer, cash pick up or mobile airtime top-up.

According to The Migration Policy Institute, Tennessee is home to over 300,000 foreign-born residents. Since 2000 more than 160,000 people have migrated to Tennessee from abroad. Foreign-born workers add billions of dollars and tens of thousands of jobs to the Tennessee economy.

Jeff Pietras, VP for International Product Development at WorldRemit noted that, globally, customers already send hundreds of thousands of money transfers with WorldRemit each month. Now Tennessee residents can also open Worldremit app or log online on its platform to send money.

In early 2015 WorldRemit received a USD 100 million funding round led by Technology Crossover Ventures to help it expand globally and in the US.