WorldRemit expands into Russia

WorldRemit customers can now send money to be collected as cash at any CONTACT office across Russia in euros or dollars. With the WorldRemit app or website, people in more than 50 countries can send money transfers to more than 125 destinations.

Over 20 million Russians live in the diaspora and remittances play a significant role in Russia’s economy. According to the World Bank, Russia received USD 6.87 billion in remittances in 2015.