WorldRemit enables mobile money transfers across 44 states

WorldRemit is a mobile-first money transfer service that is connected to 34 different Mobile Money wallets in 26 countries and has seen a 138% growth in monthly transfer volumes since the start of 2016. In developing countries, Mobile Money wallets enable people, including the unbanked, to instantly receive remittances on their phones instead of travelling long distances to foreign exchange bureaus to collect cash.

Available in over 50 countries, WorldRemit is rapidly expanding its US customer base, with the highest numbers of US money transfers going to the Philippines, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. In 2016 WorldRemit obtained money transmitter licenses for key states including California (home to one in four foreign-born residents in the United States), Illinois and Ohio.

WorldRemit is backed by Accel Partners, Technology Crossover Ventures, TriplePoint Capital and Silicon Valley Bank who understand the vital need for improved money transfer technology for the US immigrant population.

WorldRemit’s global headquarters are in London, UK with regional offices in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Japan, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.