Worldpay given green light for Australia licence

Worldpay processed 13.1 billion transactions in 2015 valued at GBP 401.9 billion (approximately USD 593.3 billion). A number of global companies, including ASOS, Expedia, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Digital World International and Freelancer, have already turned to Worldpay for payment processing in Australia.

Ecommerce in Australia accounted for USD 42 billion of the country’s GDP in 2015, and the country’s consumers lead the world in terms of mobile wallet adoption, favored by 21% of shoppers buying goods online. Thus, Worldpay is ideally placed to help merchants across Australia capitalize on opportunities presented by a market with high Internet penetration and a technologically-savvy consumer base.