Worldline to boost customer experience for online payment of bills

On Sips payment page, customers can pay bills via Eni app by e-mail or via the website, with Bancontact.

With the Eni app used on a smart device, regardless of whom you bank with, the customer has to click on the payment button to open the Bancontact application under Sips. No need for a card reader to confirm payment, just enter your PIN. Via the Eni website, the customer has to scan the QR code on the screen with the Bancontact app and confirm with the PIN code.

Doccle, an online platform for receiving, paying and filing customers’ personal documents, has also integrated Sips to facilitate online payment of bills.

