Worldline, ING Belgium join forces for MyBank eMandate solution

As an online solution, MyBank allows customers of ING Belgium to give online authorisation on the eMandates for SEPA Direct Debit. The eMandate solution is based on online banking services that debtor banks are offering.

The debtor uses his already known online banking service to be identified and to authorise direct debit mandate, avoiding the inconvenience of a paper-based process. The automated eMandates solution by MyBank covers the issuing, amendment and cancellation of eMandates in a simple way as there is no need to deal with several layers of barriers. For the creditor, eMandates are simplifying the storage and retrieval of payment data.



“After the successful migration to SEPA (Single Euro Payment Area) we are looking for new services to improve the customer experience on the usage of the SEPA payment facilities. The usage of Direct Debits requires a duly signed mandate. In order to facilitate this process in a digital world, we are convinced that MyBank solution will simplify the process for as well the selling party as for the buying party. The solution is also built for a cross border reach, which makes the service future proof and helps us to empower people to stay a step ahead in life and in business.” states Begoña Blanco Sanchez of ING Belgium.

Worldline offers a SEPA compliant solution to process SEPA Credit Transfer and eMandates with MyBank, related to the issuance, acceptance and maintenance of electronic mandates at the pan-European level.