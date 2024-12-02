Worldline and comdirect extend their long-term partnership for credit card processing

The renewed processing contract between Worldline and comdirect covers technical processing as well as manual services, such as Card Stop and chargeback services. In addition to continuing these services, the contract will also cover introduction of solutions for comdirect bank’s customers, such as contactless payments services.

comdirect customers already benefit from an SMS alert service that immediately notifies them in case of suspect sales inquiries, thereby providing increased control over payment transactions. Additionally, comdirect customers can select and change their PIN code at any time with the ‘Self-Selected PIN’ service.