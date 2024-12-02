World Elite MasterCard offers affluent cardholders new services

This complements Priceless Cities, where cardholders can take advantage of one-of-a-kind experiences, privileged event access and special merchant offers in more than 40 cities around the world.

Today, there are 40.9 million affluent households in urban China, 5.5 million in Japan and 11.3 million in India, and the top five countries forecast to lead growth in affluent assets are all in Asia. To meet the needs of the region’s rapidly expanding travel landscape, MasterCard – along with its issuer and merchant partners – is launching a number of exclusive family-friendly travel programmes.

One such programme for World Elite cardholders – as well as Platinum and World cardholders – is the Kids Dining Perks in collaboration with InterContinental Hotels & Resort. Every child below the age of 12 can enjoy complimentary dining with every paying adult at 25 participating InterContinental Hotel and Resorts across Asia Pacific, including Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Danang and more.