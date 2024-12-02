Wirecard unveils concept for mobile-based point-of-sale infrastructure

The ‘customer controlled checkout’ concept creates a checkout, accessible on the go, because it is located on a customer’s mobile device. The customer uses Bluetooth (BLE) on their mobile phone to check in at the retailer, uses an in-store scanner to scan their goods and finally pays via self-checkout using the retailer’s store app, which is based on an integrated technology.

Using HCE technology, Wirecard is set to provide retailers with the technological infrastructure to process EMV transactions (card present) instead of the nowadays most available process - digital card data (card not present). Wirecard uses a unique token on the customer’s mobile phone for each transaction, which is connected to the retailer’s checkout system via Wirecard’s multi-channel payment gateway. Alternatively, the transactions can be processed using the SIM card or handset based secure element. In this way, retailers can accept EMV transactions without using a POS terminal, although the customer is not using a physical card.

In recent news, Wirecard AG has integrated host card emulation (HCE) into its Mobile Wallet Platform.

